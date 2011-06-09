Category: What’s Up!
The Spirit of Rhino Charge 2011
June 6, 2011 – It’s hard to believe that 22 years ago Rhino Charge only raised Ksh 200,000. 23 off-roading challenges later, Rhino Charge 2011 marks another record-breaking year raising Ksh 77,311,364 (Ksh 5...
Travel agency to conserve Mt Kenya via social media
June 1, 2011 – A local online travel agency, Africa Point has partnered with Tupande Pamoja United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) initiative to restore and conserve the second largest mountain in Africa Mt Kenya...
DJ CK receives honorary degree
Photo Credits: Susan Wong May 30, 2011 – Chris Kirubi, also fondly known as DJ CK, received an honorary degree from Swiss Management Academy during their graduation ceremony on May 28th, 2011 at...
Kenya part of elephant conservation group 'E-8'
NEW DELHI (AFP) – Eight countries with the largest number of elephants met for the first time on Tuesday in New Delhi to plot new strategies to protect the animal. “Delegates here represent two-thirds...
The crown of Russian ballet
This will be happening on SATURDAY 21st MAY SAFARI PARK HOTEL & CASINO FROM 1900 HRS A.GLAZUNOV—RAYMONDA. GRAND PASP.TCHAIKOVSKY—SWAN LAKE. ACT 3M.RAVEL—BOLERO TICKETS: DINNER & PERFORMANCE( 1900HRS ) 4000 KSHS ADULTS/ 2000 KSHS CHILDRENPERFORMANCE...
Orpheus Choir from Olivet Nazarene University, Illinois
Orpheus Choir from Olivet Nazarene University, IllinoisClassical Evenings ClubThursday May 12, 7pmEntrance Free