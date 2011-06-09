Category: What’s Up!

6 Jun, 2011

The Spirit of Rhino Charge 2011

June 6, 2011 – It’s hard to believe that 22 years ago Rhino Charge only raised Ksh 200,000.  23 off-roading challenges later, Rhino Charge 2011 marks another record-breaking year raising Ksh 77,311,364 (Ksh 5...

30 May, 2011

DJ CK receives honorary degree

Photo Credits: Susan Wong   May 30, 2011 – Chris Kirubi, also fondly known as DJ CK, received an honorary degree from Swiss Management Academy during their graduation ceremony on May 28th, 2011 at...

13 May, 2011

The crown of Russian ballet

This will be happening on SATURDAY 21st MAY SAFARI PARK HOTEL & CASINO FROM 1900 HRS A.GLAZUNOV—RAYMONDA. GRAND PASP.TCHAIKOVSKY—SWAN LAKE. ACT 3M.RAVEL—BOLERO TICKETS: DINNER & PERFORMANCE( 1900HRS ) 4000 KSHS ADULTS/ 2000 KSHS CHILDRENPERFORMANCE...

