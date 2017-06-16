It’s Blood Donor Week! Have you donated recently? | Our2Cents

by · June 16th, 2017

Shares

Wednesday, 14 June 2017, marked World Blood Donor Day – a day of raising awareness about the importance of donating blood, blood safety, celebration of volunteer blood donors, and encouraging people to donate, all over the world.

In this episode, Susan Wong heads to The Nairobi Hospital to donate blood during Blood Donor Week, and learns a few interesting facts along the way!

If you have time in the coming days, drop by a blood donor clinic to give blood, but remember it’s not just today, it should be as often as you can.

Shares

Tags:

SUSAN WONG

Susan Wong is the Editor of Capital Lifestyle, a resident photographer, an award-winning journalist, radio presenter, full-time adventurer, long-time admirer of anything edible, and a spicy food athlete at Capital FM.

You may also like...

Subscribe

Enter your email address:

on Facebook

Twitter