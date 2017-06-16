It’s Blood Donor Week! Have you donated recently? | Our2Cents

Share on Whatsapp

Wednesday, 14 June 2017, marked World Blood Donor Day – a day of raising awareness about the importance of donating blood, blood safety, celebration of volunteer blood donors, and encouraging people to donate, all over the world.

In this episode, Susan Wong heads to The Nairobi Hospital to donate blood during Blood Donor Week, and learns a few interesting facts along the way!

If you have time in the coming days, drop by a blood donor clinic to give blood, but remember it’s not just today, it should be as often as you can.

