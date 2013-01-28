Turkey bans ‘hubbly-bubbly’ in public places
After banning smoking in public places, the Turkish government has gone one step further by clamping down on an ancient tradition — the hookah, or water pipe. As of Sunday it is no longer...
After banning smoking in public places, the Turkish government has gone one step further by clamping down on an ancient tradition — the hookah, or water pipe. As of Sunday it is no longer...
Do you take your champagne brut or rose? Around the world the French sparkling wine is still the ultimate festive drink, but these days it often comes in shades of golden pink to pomegranate....