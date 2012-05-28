Tutawakilisha!
Well this is DolDol and ofcourse my brother Soulo will be there with Capital fm Crew.. I actually live out here in Laikipia. Heads up guys, you’re going into the wild. Carry few flashy clothes like those tuktuk chaps wear. If you see an elephant don’t move or say a word, it’ll assume your a measly tree and move on.
But all in all..IT’S RHINO CHARGE!!!!
LAIKIPIA RANCHERS ARE READY WITH OUR LANDCRUISERS TO SEE WHAT YA’LL ‘CITY’ FOLKS WILL DO. LAST YEAR IT WAS OFF THE HOOK!!
GUZZLERS, MUSIC AND ANIMALS..
FINALLY THE CHAAAAARRGE IS HERE!!!!!
2 thoughts on “Kenyan”
