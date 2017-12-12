Skip to main content
Boxing
Boxing
Pacquiao announces Mattysse fight in June
Boxing
Friday, 9th Mar 2018
Pacquiao eyes next fight in Malaysia in May or June
Boxing
Tuesday, 6th Mar 2018
Iron fist Zarika named Sports Personality of the month
Boxing
Thursday, 8th Feb 2018
Mayweather drops another hint at MMA fight
Boxing
Saturday, 3rd Feb 2018
Pacquiao says in talks to fight Lomachenko
Boxing
Wednesday, 17th Jan 2018
Joshua, Parker set for world heavyweight title clash
Boxing
Sunday, 14th Jan 2018
China boxing star Zou fights to save eyesight and career
Boxing
Friday, 12th Jan 2018
British boxing board to review Fury licence
Boxing
Wednesday, 13th Dec 2017
Horn retains WBO welterweight title with TKO win over Corcoran
Boxing
Wednesday, 13th Dec 2017
Fury cleared to fight again after ‘nightmare’
Boxing
Tuesday, 12th Dec 2017
