Home
News
Business
Lifestyle
Sports
Radio
Tv
Campus
Capital Sports
Get the latest local and international sports updates, football, rugby, athletics, golf, cricket and more
Home
Football
Athletics
Rugby
Motors
Golf
Cricket
Athletics
Athletics
Tirunesh named Ethiopian Airline Brand Ambassador
Athletics
Friday, 9th Mar 2018
Kiprop set to defend Vienna Marathon title
Athletics
Friday, 9th Mar 2018
Jet-lagged Gatlin flops in fourth on maiden South Africa visit
Athletics
Friday, 9th Mar 2018
Iraqi women ‘reclaim their rights’ with Mosul marathon
Athletics
Thursday, 8th Mar 2018
Talent not personality needed to keep athletics on track: Johnson
Athletics
Thursday, 8th Mar 2018
Kenya’s Wanjiru ready to defend London Marathon title
Athletics
Wednesday, 7th Mar 2018
Farah says he was racially harassed at German airport
Athletics
Tuesday, 6th Mar 2018
Birgen wins Kenya maiden indoor medal
Athletics
Sunday, 4th Mar 2018
Pearson misses out on 60m hurdles final
Athletics
Saturday, 3rd Mar 2018
Ivorian Ahoure makes history with 60m win
Athletics
Saturday, 3rd Mar 2018
