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World Cup 2026

Messi suffers injury scare before World Cup

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MIAMI, United States, May 25, 2026 – Argentina star Lionel Messi suffered an injury scare before the World Cup, requesting to be substituted during Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer game on Sunday.

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Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos later suggested the 38-year-old forward’s replacement against the Philadelphia Union was precautionary because of pitch conditions in a wet Miami.

The 2022 World Cup winner came off in the 73rd minute of the game after clutching the back of his left leg, but appeared to be walking normally as he headed straight down the tunnel.

“As far as I know, we don’t have a [medical] report on that yet, but he really was fatigued,” Hoyos said after the game when asked about Messi’s condition.

“He was tired; the pitch was heavy and when in doubt, the standard approach is always to ensure you don’t take any risks.”

Messi has not formally confirmed he plans to play for the defending champions in the World Cup, which begins on 11 June, but is widely expected to return for what will be a record-equalling sixth appearance at the finals which are being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Argentina’s squad is due to be named next week, with their opening game against Algeria on 16 June.

Since moving to Miami in 2023, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has carefully managed his workload but has still spent spells on the sideline with hamstring issues.

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