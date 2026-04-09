Posta’s Macharia, AFC Coach Ambani Crowned March FKF PL Winners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Posta Rangers forward Jackson Macharia and AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani have been named the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League Player and Coach of the Month for March respectively, following a run of performances that stood out in a competitive month.

Macharia stopped what would have been an Ingwe clean sweep as he edged Tyson Otieno for the players’ award.

The experienced attacker had an outstanding March run, scoring 4 goals in 4 matches, the highest in the period, which included the opener in a 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia and a brace that edged Kariobangi Sharks 2-1.

Macharia who pocketed Ksh 50,000 and a customized trophy said the recognition reflects the collective effort of the team and technical bench.

“I’m grateful for this award and thankful to my teammates and coaches who have supported me throughout the season,” said Macharia. “Football is a team sport and every goal I score comes from the work we do together. I’m motivated to keep working hard and help the team achieve even more in the remaining matches,” Macharia said.

-Ambani Roars-

AFC Leopards Boss Fred Ambani displays his SportPesa League Coach of the Month award for March, flanked by the technical bench

Meanwhile, Ambani’s leadership inspired a resurgent AFC Leopards side back into the league title conversation and earned him the accolade, his second of the season, while Macharia’s decisive goals single-handedly dragged his team out of an 11-game winless rut.

March was not a month for the faint-hearted in Ingwe’s camp. A stunning 5-1 thumping of Shabana FC was followed by a shock 4-1 humbling by Mathare United, a result that appeared to put a dagger through their title aspirations and left them ten points adrift of league leaders Gor Mahia.

However, in the weeks that followed, he orchestrated three wins on the bounce to close the gap on sworn rivals Gor Mahia who are suddenly looking nervously over their shoulders.

“March was an important month for us because the team showed character and belief in every match. Our focus now is to maintain this momentum and keep pushing towards our goals,” he said.

“It’s been a while since our club was in such a strong position around this time of the season. We are taking it a game at a time and hopefully we’ll give our loyal fans something to celebrate at season end,” added the former Kenya international.

The Ksh 75,000 and customized trophy award marks Ambani’s second Coach of the Month honour this season after grabbing the December 2025 gong.

He joins Gor Mahia’s Charles Akonnor as a double winner this campaign. For a second month running, Akonnor finished runner-up after guiding Gor Mahia to a 67% win rate in 3 matches, scoring 6 goals and conceding thrice.