Nanyuki Hosts NCBA Golf Series As Muigua Eyes Winston Churchill Three-Peat in Thika

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – The seventh leg of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series will take place this Saturday at Nanyuki Golf Club, with more than 100 golfers expected to compete in the latest qualifier of the East Africa region series.

The event is anticipated to draw a strong field of club golfers looking to secure their places at the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, set to take place later in the year at Karen Country Club.

Golfers at Nanyuki will battle for top honours across multiple categories including Overall Gross Winner (Men and Lady), Overall Gross Runners-Up (Men and Lady), Third and Fourth Best Overall Gross, as well as the Junior Winner, reflecting the competitive and inclusive nature of the series as it continues to traverse clubs across the country.

Cherono Kipkorir in action during the Royal Nairobi Golf Club NCBA Golf Series qualifier

The Nanyuki event follows the Kenya Railway Golf Club qualifier where Franklin Kipyator and Aisha Duba emerged as the top performers, delivering standout rounds to headline Division I in a tightly contested field.

Kipyator fired an impressive 69 gross to clinch the Overall Men’s Gross title, setting the pace with a composed round marked by accuracy and consistency.

In the ladies’ category, Duba carded 89 gross to secure the Overall Lady’s Gross title, navigating the course conditions with steady play to emerge top among the women competitors.

-Kenya Amateur Golf Championship-

Elsewhere, the seventh leg of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series, the NCBA Winston Churchill 2026, will also take place at Thika Sports Club from Friday April 10 through to Sunday April 12.

A field of 80 golfers will compete for valuable Order of Merit points as well as for a share of the Ksh 500,000 prize pool up for grabs.

Defending champion Elvis Muigua returns in pursuit of a third consecutive title after winning the 2024 and 2025 editions, headlining a strong entry list that also includes Isaac Makokha, Michael Warigia, and Maahir Patel, among others.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora follows his tee shot at during the Muthaiga Golf Club leg of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series. He won the staff category.

Speaking ahead of the two events, NCBA GMD John Gachora reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting the growth of golf in Kenya.

“The NCBA Golf Series continues to play an important role in growing the game by providing golfers across the country with a platform to compete and connect. We are encouraged by the increasing participation at every leg of the series, and we look forward to another exciting weekend of golf in Nanyuki as players pursue qualification for the Grand Finale,” Gachora said.

“At the same time, the continued momentum of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship circuit reflects the strength and depth of amateur golf in Kenya, and we are proud to see more players competing at the highest level across the country.”

Jay Sandhu currently leads the 2026 KAGC standings with 560 points, followed by Junaid Manji on 334.02 points. Kamoza Longwe sits third with 246.30 points following his win at the inaugural NCBA Ulinzi Invitational last month, narrowly ahead of Michael Karanga on 243.52.

John Lejirma rounds out the top five with 230.05 points as the championship battle gathers momentum.

Overall Lady Winner during the Muthaiga leg of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series, Nancy Ndung’u, is awarded by NCBA Kenya Managing Director James Gossip

Winston Churchill R1 Tee Times

1: 07:30 P. Kingori, T. Gichia; 07:39 W. Kamau, N. Thuku, N. Michino; 07:48 R. Mbithi, J. Sitoki, G. TheMburu; 07:57 R. Odero, N. Salum, J. Kitavi; 08:06 T. Thuku, S. Etaan, B. Omondi; 08:15 S. Ngugi, N. Karanja, J. Maina; 08:24 L. Asego, J. Maina, N. Kimani; 08:33 E. Maina, I. Ndichu, J. Muhingo; 08:42 D. Otuke, M. Ochieng, M. Suleiman; 08:51 J. Muchanga, J. Kimani, J. Numi; 09:00 A. Wainaina, E. Nyamu, W. Mwangi; 09:09 J. Githinji, H. Wanyama, D. Matano; 09:18 J. Kamau, D. Tororei, S. Njenga; 09:27 T. Ngahu, S. Manambo, V. Oyango 10: 07:39 K. Metto, R. Kibicho, E. Muigua; 07:48 R. Chege, F. Bukwo, A. Odongo; 07:57 J. Timbe, L. Mwaniki, J. Koina; 08:06 B. Kimani, I. Makokha, E. Limo; 08:15 K. Barasa, G. Butich, B. Omondi; 08:24 R. Kimutai, J. Gitonga, J. Njenga; 08:33 K. Muraya, N. Muchiti, K. Ndungu; 08:42 W. Kibet, R. Patel, E. Kimani; 08:51 F. Munyuah, M. Warigia, J. Olwali; 09:00 M. Patel, C. Ayienda, J. Gaitho; 09:09 G. Njuguna, E. Wafula, A. Mwangi; 09:18 S. Ndung’u, R. Leming’ani, J. Kamaisi; 09:27 C. Bundi, S. Kiaro, P. Nduati.