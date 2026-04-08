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Why Ugandan leftback dedicated wondergoal to Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama

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NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8, 2026 – Nairobi United left back Mustafa Kizza has explained why he dedicated his wondergoal against Shabana to Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama.

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The Ugandan said he talked to the Kenyan legend before the match and had promised to celebrate with them if he scored.

“There were there…Victor, his brother Heskey and Mariga. They had come to watch me and I talked with them and said that if I score, I would celebrate with them. God made it happen and so I had to fulfill my promise,” Kizza said.

The Uganda Cranes international has a longstanding relationship with Wanyama, with who he played and won the 2021 Canadian Championships at Montreal C.F.

The former Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was in the stands to watch Kizza score a wondergoal from the halfway line to give Naibois a huge 3-0 win over Tore Bobe at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old says the goal has whetted his appetite for more success at the capital club.

Mustafa Kizza in a past match for Nairobi United. PHOTO/NAIROBI UNITED.

“I felt good because for the first time I could help my team to get all the three points. That’s all that matters…scoring is just a bonus for me, that I could help my team to score such a goal. It’s a great motivation for me as a player, going forward in the upcoming games,” he said.

Much to look for

It has been a topsy turvy season for the Johnson Sakaja-owned team who debuted on the continental scene, specifically the Caf Confederations Cup.

Although they lost all their group games, the continental experience was a worthwhile one for many of its players who have not played at that high standard.

However, with the calibre of players within their ranks – including two-time Kenya Premier League champion Benson Omalla, Ovella Ochieng’ as well as Kizza – some quarters believe that Naibois should be better off than their current seventh position – in which they boast 38 points from 26 games.

Kizza, however, is optimistic that the best is yet to come.

Having won last season’s National Super League (NSL) and the domestic cup, the Ugandan believes there is space for more in the trophy cabinet.

“The team matters a lot for me. I just want to win one or two trophies for the team and end up in a good position come the end of the season. My job is to use my skills to help the team as much as possible,” he said.

Nairobi United will be in action on Wednesday against Kakamega Homeboyz in a midweek league fixture.

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