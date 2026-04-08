Why Harambee Stars legend Victor Wanyama has no regrets over retirement

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8, 2026 – Harambee Stars midfielder Victor Wanyama says he has no regrets about retiring from football at a ‘young age’ of 34.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton midfield lynchpin says time was nigh for him to hang his boots, having struggled with a knee injury for a while.

“I would say I am lucky to manage my injury for the past six years and finish like this. So, I have no regrets,” Wanyama said.

The former national team skipper announced his retirement from the game on Friday last week, following a longstanding career that began at low-tier side Country Bus FC.

Wanyama’s journey to the elite leagues is an archetypal grass-to-grace story that saw him rub shoulders with the who-is-who in football.

Having travelled to Belgium for trials, Wanyama was signed by Beerschot in 2008 for who he played for three seasons before Scottish giants Celtic came calling.

One of his biggest highlights under head coach Neil Lennon was a bullet header against Barcelona in a Uefa Champions League tie in which they won 2-1.

He also won two Scottish Premiership titles with the team before packing his bags for the South coast of England to join Southampton in 2013.

Following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the Saints, Wanyama followed the Argentine in 2016 to Spurs where he played a further four years.

At Tottenham, one of the most memorable moments was a scorcher in an English Premier League tie against Liverpool at Anfield.

Wanyama would spend a further four years (2020-24) at Canadian side Montreal CF with who he won the national championship in 2021.

His last workstation was at Scottish second-tier side Dunfermline Athletics in 2024, where he was reunited with his former coach at Celtic, Lennon.

What next for Wanyama?

Following his retirement, Wanyama has expressed a desire to venture into coaching upon completing his Uefa A licensing course.

The midfielder is looking forward to working with young players.

“Hopefully, I will be done with that (coaching course) and then I look forward to moving to club coaching…and working with young players…something like that,” he said.

With the knowledge garnered from years on the pitch, Wanyama’s transition to the touchline could prove a Godsend to young players looking for someone to emulate.