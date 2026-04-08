Wasim Maintains Lead After Round Two of Sunshine Development Tour Q-School

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8, 2026 – Amateur golfer Ali Wasim maintained his position at the top of the leaderboard after round two of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing Qualifying School at Limuru Country Club on Wednesday.

Wasim, who led after the opening round, returned a 1-over par 73 to move to 3-under par 141 total, enough to keep him narrowly ahead heading into the third round.

His round featured an early bogey on the par-5 3rd hole, but he recovered well with a birdie on the 9th to make the turn at level par.

On the back nine, he mixed a birdie on the 13th with bogeys on the 12th and 14th, managing his round to retain the outright lead.

Reflecting on his performance, Wasim said:

“It wasn’t my best round, but I’m happy I was able to stay in it. I made a few mistakes out there but also managed to recover at key moments. Over four rounds, that’s part of the game, so the focus now is to reset, stay patient and come back stronger tomorrow.”

Tanzania’s Isaac Wanyeche moved into second place at 1-under par 143 after carding a 2-under par 70, the best round of the day.

Building on a steady opening round, he delivered a composed performance that featured an early eagle on the par-4 2nd hole and a birdie on the 5th to make the turn at 3-under.

Tanzania’s Isaac Wanyeche in action at the Sunshine Development Tour Q-school.

He continued to press on the back nine with birdies on the 12th and 18th, although dropped shots on the 13th, 14th and 16th slightly slowed his momentum.

Nonetheless, his overall consistency saw him climb firmly into contention, heading into the final two rounds.

Speaking after his round, Wanyeche said:

“I’m pleased with how I played today. I worked on my short game today, which wasn’t as sharp in the first round, and my putting was much better. The back nine was a bit challenging as I dropped a few shots, but I was happy to recover with a birdie on the final hole to steady the round.”

He added: “Getting that early eagle definitely gave me confidence, but it can also be tricky because you don’t want to get ahead of yourself. I just stayed calm, stuck to my game plan, and focused on each shot rather than thinking about the eagle. Going into the next rounds, I’m not focused on leading. It’s like an exam, you don’t aim to top, you aim to improve. For me, it’s about staying calm, playing better than I did today, and seeing where that takes me.”

It was a tougher day for fellow round one co-leader William Odek, who carded 4-over par 76 to drop into a tie for third place at level par 144.

Despite picking up birdies on the 3rd and 18th, a series of bogeys on the 4th, 8th, 9th, 11th and 13th holes proved costly.

He is tied in third with John Karichu, who returned a solid 2-under par 70 to move up the leaderboard.

Karichu’s round included birdies on the 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 11th and 17th, with dropped shots on the 4th, 5th and 11th.

Amateurs Sujan Shah and Sammy Mulama are tied for fifth place at 3-over par 147, keeping themselves within reach as the competition heads into a decisive third round.

With just two rounds remaining, the battle for top positions continues to intensify, with players now needing consistency and composure to secure strong ranking positions and a place on the Sunshine Development Tour for the 2026/27 season.