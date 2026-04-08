Redemption Mission: Cheche Rallies Junior Starlets Ahead of Under 17 World Cup Qualifier

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8, 2026 – Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche says laying a good foundation is the secret weapon as her side prepares to kick off their 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualification campaign against Namibia this weekend.

Cheche, the trailblazing tactician who became the first coach to lead a Kenyan team to a FIFA World Cup in 2024, is looking to return to the global stage after a heartbreaking exit at the hands of Cameroon in the 2025.

Speaking ahead of the first-leg clash which will be in Windhoek on April 12, Cheche emphasized that the experience of her “veteran” youth players, like Lindy, Bakari, and Brenda, will be vital in integrating new faces into her system.

“They give us an edge because they already know our playing philosophy.It becomes easier to implement our strategies and help the others settle in,” Cheche noted.

The coach also highlighted the rapid rise of talents like Wuchaka, Lorine, and Valerie Nekesa, who have transitioned from the U-17 level to the U-20 and senior national teams.

“It shows that laying a good foundation in this age category is very important for continuity,” she added.

While Namibia remains a bit of a mystery due to the revolving door of age-grade football, Cheche was adamant that the Starlets will not be going to Windhoek to sit back and defend.

“When you’re trying to read a team, it doesn’t need to be the entire match; it can be the first 5-10 minutes. We are not a reserved team. We’ve been known as an attacking side throughout, and we will maintain that,” Cheche explained.

Addressing the physical struggles that plagued the team against Cameroon last year, Cheche remained confident in her tactical approach, noting that physicality is only one of the four pillars of her coaching philosophy.

Beyond the tactical drills, Cheche has been holding classroom sessions to ensure her young squad is up to speed with international officiating and IFR rules, particularly for the goalkeepers.

“Several rules have changed, so we try as much as possible to educate them. I’m happy to say most of them understand, and it’s just about emphasizing the new ones,” she said.

The Junior Starlets face Namibia away on Sunday, April 12, before returning to Nairobi for the decisive second leg on April 18.

With a squad built on the pillars of continuity, attacking flair, and tactical discipline, Cheche’s charges are determined to ensure that their 2024 World Cup appearance wasn’t a one-off, but the start of a Kenyan tradition.