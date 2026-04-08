KCB Volleyball issue warning to rivals ahead of Africa Club Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8, 2026 – KCB women’s volleyball team coach Japheth Munala says they are not going to simply make the numbers at the Africa Club Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Munala is confident they have the personnel to compete with the best clubs from around the continent.

“We know the competition will be tough because the best clubs on the continent will

be there. “But we believe in the quality within our squad and we are confident that we can compete strongly,” the tactician said.

The bankers return to the continental scene a lion wounded, having fallen in the last eight in last year’s edition of the competition in Abuja, Nigeria.

A 3-1 loss to eventual champions Zamalek of Egypt put paid to their dreams of a third continental crown — following on from triumphs in 2006 and 2022.

Munala’s charges have been sharpening their art and craft at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in preparation for the tournament.

Focus has been on whipping the players into physical and mental shape while not neglecting the fine-tuning of the playing structure.

“We have had a very good training camp and the players are responding well to the

programme. The focus is on improving our systems and ensuring that we are fully prepared physically and mentally for the challenge ahead,” the former Malkia Strikers head coach explained.

Although they retain many of the players who clinched their second ever continental glory in 2022, the bankers have boosted their ranks with a number of promising stars.

Defensively, the arrival of libero Josphine Kataa adds depth to the back court, while

middle blocker Mildred Cherop rejoins the squad after completing a one-year stint in

the United Arab Emirates.

However, skipper Edith Wisa will be unavailable for the tournament due to personal reasons.

Nonetheless, experienced national team player Mercy Moim says there are replacements more than capable of filling the void.

“We have been preparing well, and the team spirit in camp is very high. Our goal is to go there, compete strongly, and represent the club and the country with pride,” she said.

The final squad will be named on Friday as the team finalise their preparations before departure on Saturday