Why Shabana coach is optimistic despite thrashing by Nairobi United

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7, 2026 – Shabana interim head coach Andrew Mark Ongwae believes the team did not play as badly as their 3-0 scoreline against Nairobi United in a Kenya Premier League tie on Sunday suggests.

Ongwae notes that his players gradually came into the game and were a much-improved side in the second half.

“We struggled a lot in the first half because nothing seemed to click for us. We made a number of changes in the second half and our game gradually improved. We pinned them and created more chances than them. Even the third goal they scored was a random one that caught our goalkeeper off his line,” the gaffer said.

Tore Bobe’s away struggles continued on Sunday with a lethargic performance that saw them fall to goals by Duncan Omalla, Mike Karamor and Mustafa Kizza.

Kizza’s strike, a goal-of-the-season contender, came from the halfway line past a hapless Shabana goalkeeper Stephen Ochieng, who could only punch the ball into the net.

Ongwae agreed that the custodian’s positioning at that moment could have been better.

“He was some way off his line because he had strayed way too far. As a goalkeeper, the first thing you need to watch is how far you are away from the goalmouth. Kudos to the scorer as well, he was smart enough to notice that the keeper was off his line and quickly took his chance,” he said.

Shabana’s next encounter is a domestic cup competition tie against Kuta Collectives at the Gusii Stadium, over the weekend.

“It is going to be like a final…we know that. We are going to prepare well and we are going to bounce back,” Ongwae said.

The Glamour Boys currently sit fifth on the log with 43 points from 27 games.