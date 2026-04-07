Monday retains confidence in Seal despite four-match winless streak

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7, 2026 – Murang’a Seal head coach Osbourne Monday is confident his team will soon be banging in the goals after a four-match winless run in the Kenya Premier League.

Monday says now is not the time to press the panic button as he believes the team are headed in the right direction, regardless.

“The good thing is we are creating chances and that is a possible development for our team. For me, I am not angry about that…it is all about the process. The goals will come and everything will be well,” the former Harambee Stars midfielder said.

The Murang’a-based side lost 2-0 to AFC Leopards on Sunday to extend their winless streak that thus far includes two draws and two losses in the last four matches.

Their defeat to Ingwe was made all the more heartbreaking by the fact that the team created a lot of chances but were unable to put down the felines.

Monday is, however, keen to pick the positives from a frustrating afternoon at the Nyayo Stadium.

“We started off quite well and created a number of chances. Somehow, along the way, I think the players panicked and allowed Leopards to get at them. This is a good learning experience for them and there is much to build upon from here,” he said.

His charges are placed eighth on the log with 38 points from 27 matches.

They will be hoping to stem the slide when they face Nairobi United in their next league assignment on April 19.

Before then is a FKF Cup date (April 10) with Mfalme in the quarters of the domestic cup competition.