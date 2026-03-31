Ngaruiya triumphs as battle for ticket to World Cup Amateur Golf Tourney begins

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 31, 2026 – Patrick Ngaruiya was crowned overall winner of the first leg of the second edition of the Road to Somabay Amateur World Cup at the Limuru Golf Club over the weekend.

Ngaruiya carded 41 points to emerge tops in a fierce battle for glory in which Bwomotte Onyancha took second place after also carding 41 points.

Joseph Ikanyi took top spot in Division A, carding 39 points, one better than runner-up Faisal Ahmed, in what was another hotly-contested category.

In Division B, Robert Gachaga and Kihara Maina were tied at 39 points, the former grabbing first place as the latter had to be content with second.

Ekra Giturie carded 42 points to triumph in Division C whereas Christine Atieno emerged the Guest Winner after amassing 41 points.

Attention shifts to Machakos Golf Club for the next leg of the competition on April 11 as competitors continue battling for the chance to represent the country at the Somabay World Cup Amateur Golf Tournament to be held in Egypt in October this year.

Other legs of the qualifiers will be held at the following venues: Vet Lab Sports Club; Sigona Golf Club; Royal Nairobi; Muthaiga Golf Club; Karen Country Club; Mombasa Golf Club; Eldoret Golf Club; and Kericho Golf Club.

The qualifiers culminate in the grand finale in September this year where top golfers will face off for the chance to book their place on the plane to Egypt.