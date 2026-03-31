Longwe Wins Historic Inaugural NCBA Ulinzi Invitational

Nairobi, Kenya, March 30 – Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club golfer Kamoza Longwe claimed victory at the inaugural NCBA Ulinzi Invitational, finishing four-under-par after a composed final round at the Kenya Airforce Golf Club on Sunday, March 29.

Longwe wrapped up the three-day championship on four-under-par 212 after rounds of 71, 71 and 70, edging clubmate Michael Warigia by a single stroke in a tightly contested finish.

Warigia continued his good run to seal a consecutive podium finish having placed third the previous weekend during the NCBA Muthaiga Open. At Kenya Airforce Golf Club, he mounted a strong charge in the final round, returning the lowest round among the leading contenders, a three-under-par 69, to finish second on 213 (-3).

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Isaac Makokha completed the podium places on 217 (+1) after rounds of 76, 68 and 73, with his impressive second-round 68 standing out as one of the best rounds of the tournament.

Windsor’s Alex Mwangi produced a solid closing round of 70 to climb the leaderboard and finish fourth on 221 (+5) as Richard Muthugia of Kenya Railway Golf Club and John Kamaisi of Nakuru Golf Club tied for fifth place on 222 (+6).

The tournament marked a historic milestone for Kenyan amateur golf as the NCBA Ulinzi Invitational was staged for the first time as part of the expanded calendar of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series.

This season’s KAGC schedule was broadened to include two new tournaments: the NCBA Ulinzi Invitational and the Machakos Open, a move aimed at providing more competitive opportunities for elite amateur golfers.

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu leads the 2026 KAGC Order of Merit standings with 560.00 points followed by youngster Junaid Manji in second place with 334.02 points.

Defending champion John Lejirma sits third with 230.05 points while Rafael Leming’ani occupies fourth place with 219.25 points. NCBA Ulinzi Invitational winner Longwe rounds out the top five with 211.30 points.

Up next on the KAGC calendar is the Winston Churchill Cup at the Thika Sports Club from April 10 to April 12.