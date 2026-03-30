Harambee Stars thrash Grenada to bag third place at Fifa Global Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30, 2026 – Harambee Stars thrashed Grenada 3-0 to finish third at the Fifa Global Series at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda on Monday evening.

Austine Odhiambo put the national team ahead after 13 minutes, tapping in an easy goal after Grenada goalkeeper Trishawn Malcom Thomas had spilled Ryan Ogam’s initial shot.

Ogam then made it 2-0 in the 18th minute with a close range finish after Duke Abuya’s initial shot at the edge of the box had fallen kindly to Ben Stanley Omondi on the left flank.

The Gor Mahia midfielder then did well to square the ball to the ex-Tusker man to score his second goal in the tournament.

Harambee Stars had further chances to add a third in the first half but efforts by Clarke Oduor and Crispine Erambo whistled just wide of the post.

First, the Grimsby Town midfielder cut back on his left foot on the right flank before firing a low shot that went narrowly wide.

Odhiambo then hit the same post a few minutes later after being teed up by Oduor at the edge of the box.

With a minute left on the clock, Crispine Erambo then fired narrowly over the bar after being put through by Omondi.

Frenzied start to second half

The Caribbean side came back a side reborn and made encouraging forays into the Kenyan defence.

Stars goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo had to be hawk-eyed to smother an attempted shot by Jabari Joel Decoteau, who had managed to sneak into the box.

Simba SC’s Mohammed Bajaber, who had come in at the start of the half, then missed the inside of the post by a whisker after a close-range shot in the 51st minute.

Grenada responded in kind, a minute later, Trevon Bobby Williams’ shot kissing the outside of Shikhalo’s post.

Another one of Harambee Stars’ entrants, Chris Alpha Onyango, then volleyed over the bar after Bajaber’s initial shot at the edge of the box was blocked.

McCarthy then made another round of substitutions, bringing on among them, England-born Zech Obiero.

The youngster’s first meaningful contribution was a weak shot, direct at the keeper, after dithering with the ball at his feet.

He was not to be denied in the 81st minute after a wonderful sequence of play.

Youngster Lawrence Okoth raced on to a through ball, back-heeled it for Daniel Sakari who squared for William Lenkupae in the danger area.

The Australian-born then teed up Obiero whose first time shot was deflected into the net.