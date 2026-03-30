HALFTIME REPORT: Harambee Stars on rampage against Grenada in Fifa Global Series third-place playoff - Capital Sports
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Austine Odhiambo in action. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARS

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HALFTIME REPORT: Harambee Stars on rampage against Grenada in Fifa Global Series third-place playoff

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30, 2026 – Harambee Stars lead Grenada 2-0 after 45 minutes of their Fifa Global Series third-place playoff at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

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It has been a dominant show from Benni McCarthy’s men who took the lead after 12 minutes via Austine Odhiambo.

The ex-Gor Mahia midfielder latched onto a spilled ball by Grenada keeper Trishawn Malcolm Thomas who parried away Ryan Ogam’s initial shot in the danger area.

Ogam then made it 2-0, six minutes later, tapping Ben Stanley Omondi’s cut-back into the net.

English-born Clarke Oduor then had a glorious chance to make it 3-0 halfway through the half, but his shot from the left whistled past the right post.

Odhiambo then hit the same post a few minutes later after being teed up by Oduor at the edge of the box.

With a minute left on the clock, Crispine Erambo then fired narrowly over the bar after being put through by Omondi.

Harambee Stars will hope to continue their vice grip on proceedings in the second half as they seek a glorious end to their campaign by bagging bronze.

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