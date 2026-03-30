Cardiff City damages claim over Emiliano Sala death dismissed - Capital Sports
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Emiliano Sala had just completed a transfer from Nantes to Cardiff when the tragedy occurred

English Premier League

Cardiff City damages claim over Emiliano Sala death dismissed

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NANTES, France, March 30, 2026 – Cardiff City’s claim for more than £100m in compensation following the death of footballer Emiliano Sala has been thrown out by a French judge.

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Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson died when the Piper Malibu plane carrying them crashed into the English Channel on the night of 21 January 2019.

The Argentine striker was on his way to join Cardiff City – then in the Premier League – from FC Nantes for a £15m transfer fee.

In the latest chapter of a long-running dispute, a French court tasked with ruling on whether the Welsh club was due compensation from Nantes for the loss of Sala has dismissed its claim.

Cardiff City was claiming more than €120m (£104m) for loss of income and other damages, based on the belief that Sala could have kept the club in the Premier League.

But, on Monday, a court in Nantes dismissed its claims and also ordered the club to pay about £400,000 in legal fees and moral damages suffered by FC Nantes.

The penalty is payable immediately, regardless of any possible appeal.

Cardiff City is yet to make a decision on whether or not to appeal. Capital Law, which represents the club, said it would take some time to reflect on the verdict.

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