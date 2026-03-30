KPBC clarify circumstances around boxer’s death in Mumias

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30, 2026 – The Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) have come out to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death of professional boxer Jacob ‘Jack Spoiler’ Oyoko at the Mumias Cultural Centre on Saturday.

KPBC secretary general Franklin Imbenzi said the boxer underwent medical checks before the bout, as did his rival.

“Both of them underwent medical checks before the match and they were okay. There was also a ringside physician at all times during the bout. Contrary to reports that he died during the fight, he passed away after he was taken to the hospital, Mumias Level IV,” Imbenzi said.

Furthermore, in a statement, Imbenzi said emergency protocols were activated immediately at ringside, where Oyoko received physician care, CPR, and oxygen before being transferred to the hospital.

A full postmortem has been requested as part of the legal requirements under Kenyan law.

“The KPBC has constituted an Independent Incident Review Committee, comprising medical experts and legal professionals, to examine every aspect of the event. This review will include an analysis of the pre-fight medical screenings, weight management, and refereeing decisions,” he said.

He added: “We will work directly with the family to ensure all entitled benefits are processed speedily and that immediate funeral and medical expenses are assisted.”

The committee’s findings will determine if the bout should have been stopped earlier to prevent the escalation of the injury.

In a widely circulated video on the social media, Oyoko is seen powerless against the blows of rival, dropping his guard as his rival continuously hammers away at him.

The commission has formally notified the Kenya Police, the Ministry of Sports, and the Cabinet Secretary for Sports regarding the incident.

While awaiting the final investigative report, the KPBC reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ringside safety and enforcing stricter medical standards across all sanctioned events.

“The safety of every boxer is the KPBC’s absolute priority,” the commission stated, noting it would not hesitate to implement necessary rule changes to prevent future tragedies.