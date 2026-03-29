Spurs want De Zerbi to be new permanent boss

LONDON, England, March 29, 2026 – Tottenham Hotspur want to convince Roberto de Zerbi to become their new permanent head coach, according to sources.

Igor Tudor has left the club by mutual consent after just 44 days in charge, with chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange tasked with appointing his replacement.

It is understood Tottenham had resolved to part ways with interim boss Tudor following last Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest, a result that left them just one point clear of the relegation zone, but wanted to give the Croat a period of time to mourn the death of his father last weekend.

De Zerbi, who is available following his exit from Marseille earlier this season, is a primary target and Spurs, prior to the official announcement of Tudor’s departure, tried to ascertain whether the Italian is open to the job.

Multiple sources have told BBC Sport that initial indications are De Zerbi is open to becoming the club’s next permanent head coach, but would prefer to wait until the end of the season when he knows whether the club are still in the Premier League.

It now remains to be seen whether Tottenham renew their efforts to land former Brighton boss De Zerbi immediately following Tudor’s departure.

Elsewhere, there is believed to be an interest in appointing Sean Dyche on a short-term basis.

Dyche, who is available after his sacking by Forest in February, has a record of keeping clubs in the Premier League – a relevant trait given Tottenham‘s relegation fears.

However, it is understood Dyche would seek a minimum 18-month contract if he was to replace Tudor, which could prove a stumbling block towards any agreement.

Mauricio Pochettino would be the choice of many supporters given his relatively successful previous reign at the club, but his commitments to the USA national team before this summer’s World Cup would make such an immediate move extremely difficult.

Candidates with Tottenham connections such as Ryan Mason, Harry Redknapp and Tim Sherwood would be open to taking the job on an interim basis until the end of the season, while current player Ben Davies has also been considered as a possible short-term fix.

Former Monaco head coach Adi Hutter is another potential candidate, while former players Glenn Hoddle and Chris Hughton have also been touted as interim appointments.