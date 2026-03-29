Kipyator, Duba Top NCBA Golf Series at Railway Golf Club

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29, 2026 – Franklin Kipyator and Aisha Duba emerged as the top performers at the latest leg of the NCBA Golf Series held at the Kenya Railway Golf Club, delivering standout rounds to headline Division I in a tightly contested field.

Kipyator fired an impressive 69 gross to clinch the Overall Men’s Gross title, setting the pace with a composed round marked by accuracy and consistency.

His performance placed him ahead of a strong chasing pack in a field that demanded precision throughout the nine-hole course.

In the ladies’ category, Duba carded 89 gross to secure the Overall Lady’s Gross title, navigating the course conditions with steady play to emerge top among the women competitors.

Aisha Duba, Division One Ladies category winner of the NCBA Golf Series at Railway Golf Club receives a golf bag prize from Charles Omondi, NCBA Director, Corporate Banking

The race for the remaining Division I positions was equally competitive. Fidehlis Kimanzi returned 73 gross to finish as the Men’s Runner-Up, while Eric Genga and Joseph Gathumbi both posted rounds of 79 gross, settling for third and fourth positions respectively on countback.

In the junior category, Annan Rogito returned a score of 110 gross to emerge winner, underlining the continued growth and participation of young golfers within the series.

Across the handicap divisions, players also delivered strong performances. In Division II (handicap 13–24), Peter Wahome claimed the Men’s Winner title with 38 points, while Night Doris topped the ladies’ category with 34 points.

Division III (handicap 25 and above) saw Diana Musyoka card 34 points to secure victory, while Robert Maina won the Guest category with 30 points.

Bernard Matimu emerged as the Staff Winner with 31 points.

The Railway leg attracted over 144 golfers, further highlighting the growing popularity of the NCBA Golf Series, which continues to offer competitive opportunities for players across different skill levels.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, an NCBA House Branch Manager Florence Mutua emphasised the importance of the series in supporting the growth of the game:

“We are encouraged by the level of competition and participation we continue to see across the NCBA Golf Series. This platform is about giving golfers opportunities to compete consistently, improve their game, and be part of a vibrant golfing community. As NCBA, we remain committed to supporting the growth of golf at all levels, from juniors to amateur and elite competitions,” she said.

The NCBA Golf Series now moves to Nanyuki Golf Club on 11th April, with players continuing to compete for qualification slots to the Grand Finale later in the year at Karen Country Club.