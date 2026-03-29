Happy ending for Shujaa at HSBC Division 2 in Sao Paulo after crucial win over Uruguay

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29, 2026 – National men’s rugby 7s team wrapped up their HSBC Division 2 campaign in style, dismissing Uruguay 26-14 in the third leg at Sao Paulo on Sunday night.

Having secured their slot in the Sevens Championships, the tie was a mere formality for Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s men.

However, they meant business, making their intent from the get-go from George ‘Japolo’ Ooro’s try in the first minute.

Nygel Amaitsa, ever too-reliable with his conversions, stepped up to add the extras.

Co-captain Samuel Asati then followed up with his first try of the tournament, Amaitsa failing to convert successfully for the second time.

It proved costly as the Latin Americans narrowed the deficit through Diego Ardao’s try at the cusp of halftime — Francisco Landauer’s boot adding the extras.

Upon the restart, the Uruguayans surged ahead to add extra spice to the game, Ignacio Rodriguez going over the white chalk to reduce the deficit to 12-10 before Landauer’s successful conversion brought the scores to 14-12 in their favour.

However, that was as far as any talk of a ‘remontada’ went as Shujaa wrestled control of the game once again.

Festus Shiasi got his name on the scoreboard with his team’s third try in the 11th minute — Amaitsa redeeming himself with a successful conversion.

With a minute left on the clock, substitute Chrisant Ojwang’ then went over the try line to leave no doubt about the result.

A successful conversion by Amaitsa and Shujaa were in full ecstasy mode as they wrapped up what has been an impeccable campaign.

Alongside three other sides, Shujaa will now face eight other teams from Division 1 in the Sevens Championships across three legs — Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.