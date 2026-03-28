Wounded Shujaa tear apart Canada at HSBC 7s Division 2 tourney in Sao Paulo

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 28, 2026 – The national men’s rugby 7s team recovered from a shock loss to Belgium to thrash Canada 40-0 in their third game at the third leg of the HSBC Division 2 tourney in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday night.

Having narrowly lost 14-12 to Belgium in their second match, it was a redemption or burst for Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s men as they stepped onto the turf at Estadio Nicolau Alayon to face the North Americans.

They wasted no time in stamping their authority, Vincent Onyala going over the whitewash after one minute before Nygel Amaitsa converted successfully for the extras.

Onyala then bagged his second, four minutes later, albeit Amaitsa’s attempted conversion flew wide off the posts.

Next to the party was Festus Shiasi with the third try — Amaitsa continuing his hot streak with the conversions as the Kenyans ran riot.

Immediately from the restart, co-captain George ‘Japolo’ Ooro made it 24-0 with the fourth of the game as the ever-dependable Amaitsa added the extras.

The Strathmore Leos player continued his man-of-the-match display with a try of his own, topping it up with yet another successful conversion.

Kabras Sugar’s Dennis Abukuse added to another sweet victory for Shujaa, scoring the sixth at the death before David Nyagige’s conversion put the icing on the cake.

Shujaa will be back in action tomorrow evening with a top clash against the United States at the same venue.