Thunder Lose Norrowly As Dar Claim Bragging Rights In City Derby At BAL 6 in Pretoria

PRETORIA, South Africa, Mar 28 – Kenya’s Nairobi City Thunder narrowly lost 90-85 to Dar City at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) season six Kalahari Conference played at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday.
Kenyan Premier League
Kenyan Premier League
Kenyan Premier League
Kenyan Premier League
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