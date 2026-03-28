Shujaa shot self in foot with narrow loss to Belgium at HSBC Division 2 in Sao Paulo - Capital Sports
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Shujaa's Vincent Onyala in action against Belgium. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION

Rugby

Shujaa shot self in foot with narrow loss to Belgium at HSBC Division 2 in Sao Paulo

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 28, 2026 – National men’s rugby 7s team suffered a narrow 12-14 loss to Belgium in their second game at the third leg of the HSBC Division 2 Tourney in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday evening.

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Shujaa came into the match off a great start to the competition, thrashing Germany 38-7 in their first tie.

They started on the same rhythm against the Belgians, Patrick Odongo going over the whitewash for the first try after only three minutes.

However, Nygel Amaitsa failed to convert for the extras and from there on, matters went downhill for Shujaa.

The Europeans, who have been Shujaa’s punching bags in the season thus far, levelled matters in the fifth minute via Ryan Godsmark’s try.

Marius Dehoust kick then flew between the posts for the extras.

It seemed as if the pendulum had swung in coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges when Martin Marenne was given his marching orders at the stroke of halftime.

The numerical superiority counted for nothing as Timothe Rifon added a second for the Belgians before Dehoust converted successfully for a 14-5 lead at the break.

After the interval, Amaitsa went over the whitewash to reduce the deficit, the Strathmore Leos dusting himself to convert successfully.

It proved to be a false dawn as John Okoth was banished to the sin bin, leaving Shujaa a man down.

With the Belgians enjoying a one-man advantage, they managed to stave off the Kenyans for an important victory in search for qualification to the next round.

Nonetheless, the Kenyans have one more chance to atone for the loss when they play Canada at 10:21 p.m.

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