More like it! Lionesses maul South Africa in Sao Paulo Division 2 tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 28, 2026 – National women’s rugby 7s team outclassed South Africa 14-5 in their second game at the third leg of the HSBC Division 2 Tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday night.

The Lionesses were in dire need after a 19-12 loss to Argentina in their first match and produced the kind of response that left head coach Simon Odongo smiling on the bench.

Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello opened proceedings with the first try in the fifth minute, Sinaida Nyachio putting the ball between the posts for a successful conversion.

Asisipho Plaatjies then responded for the Lady Boks in kind, at the start of the second half, albeit Byrhandre Dolf’s missed conversion meant Kenya remained on top.

Freshia Oduor then went over the white chalk in the 13th minute to extend the Lionesses’ advantage before Nyachio converted again for a much-needed win.

The girls will be hoping to wrap up a successful Day One when they face Spain at 11:05 p.m.