Lionesses make mincemeat of Spain at HSBC 7s Division 2 in Sao Paulo

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 28, 2026 – The national women’s rugby 7s team continued their rise from the ashes with a 24-17 victory over Spain at the third leg of the HSBC Division 2 tourney in Sao Paulo on Saturday night.

The Lionesses put on another impeccable fight against the top rivals, following on from their 14-5 victory over the Lady Boks of South Africa in the second game.

It took only two minutes for them to draw first blood, Freshia Oduor touching down over the white wash for the first points on the scoreboard.

Sinaida Nyachio’s subsequent conversion was unsuccessful and it momentarily proved costly as the Spaniards surged to the lead courtesy of Maria Garcia’s try — Carmen Miranda Miralles adding the extras.

However, it stirred the Lionesses to roar louder, Naomi Amuguni scoring Kenya’s second before Nyachio converted successfully for the extra two points.

Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello then extended their advantage with the third — just before halftime — as Nyachio stepped up to the plate once again to add the extras.

Halftime brought with it an opportunity for the Spaniards to regroup and restrategise and on resumption, they briefly threatened a comeback.

Denisse Gortazar went over the white chalk in the ninth minute but Miralles was unable to further reduce Kenya’s advantage after missing the attempted conversion.

However, Maria Calvo added to an already nervy encounter when she scored Spain’s third try in the 12th minute to reduce the deficit to 17-19.

Silvia Morales’ missed conversion proved a blessing for Simon Odongo’s charges as Okello completed her brace in the 15th minute to edge Kenya ahead.

Nyachio’s missed conversion was of no impact to the scoreline as the Lionesses closed out Day One on top of the standings with seven points from three games — having lost once and won twice.

They kick off Day Two against China on Sunday evening (6 p.m.).