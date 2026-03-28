‘Kenyan Airways’ looking to fly Nairobi City Thunder into BAL glory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – After a few months’ experience playing in Rwanda with the RSSB Tiger,s shooting guard Albert Odero is back with the Nairobi City Thunder on a short contract for the Basketball Africa League Kalahari Conference in Pretoria, South Africa, seeking to guide the Kenyan champions into the final play-off.

Odero, nicknamed ‘Kenyan Airways’ is confident that Thunder have the pedigree to compete with the Continent’s best, and have a shot at a first ever place in the eight-team final.

“I believe we have a really good team,” Odero told Capital FM Sports. “I have trained with the guys for almost two weeks and everyone is looking sharp, there’s some really good chemistry and the belief among the guys is really high. I know that we can do something great in Pretoria and I believe in these guys,” Odero stated.

The American-born Kenyan will face his own club teammates RSSB in Pretoria. The Rwandese side was a late inclusion after the withdrawal of APR, but Thunder had already secured his contract before the news was announced.

Nairobi City Thunder’s Albert Odero goes on a drive guarded by Ulinzi’s David Kitongo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Odero says it will be ‘special’ to face his teammates in the African stage, but quickly notes his blood will run Thunder whole week in pretoria.

“We will face really good teams, and we are in for a good competition. But our guys are really good competitors and everyone wants to win. Everyone is dedicated for the course and we will go fight hard to represent the Kenyan flag,” Odero further stated.

The shooting guard was a key figure for Thunder in their maiden campaign last year, and his performance was off the hook despite the team winning only once.

And now, he hopes to put in an even bigger one as they prepare for the big stage for the second time, this time more experienced, spiced up with lessons picked from his sojourn in Rwanda.

Albert Odero training with Nairobi CIty Thunder in Nairobi.

“It has been a really great experience playing in Rwanda, just getting to feel a different type of league. It is a very competitive league because there are several teams which have really invested in their rosters and I have enjoyed playing there. It has definitely made me sharper and I believe I can bring that experience and the lessons to the team and it can help us move forward,” he noted.

Odero was load-managed throughout pre tournament training by Thunder as he was nursing a low grade hamstring strain, but should be fit and ready to battle in the opening game when they take on Dar City on Saturday evening.

The Tanzanian champions started off their competition with an emphatic 100-70 victory over Johannesburg Giants on Friday and step onto the court with a tad more confidence.

Thunder beat Dar in the Elite 16 in Nairobi last November, and will be coming in seeking revenge but the Kenyan champions are ready for what’s ahead.