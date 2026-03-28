East African Sides Tigers of Rwanda, Tanzania’s Dar City Shine As BAL 6 Tips Off in Pretoria - Capital Sports
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RSSB Tigers in action at BAL 6 against Al Alhy Libya in SunBet Arena, Pretoria, South Africa

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East African Sides Tigers of Rwanda, Tanzania’s Dar City Shine As BAL 6 Tips Off in Pretoria

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PRETORIA, South Africa, Mar 28 – East African clubs Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers and Dar City from Tanzania layed down a marker at the sixth edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Pretoria, South Africa after winning their respective games on Friday infront of a charged crowd at the SunBet Arena.

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Tigers, who were a late inclusion after replacing regulars APR of Rwanda, made their debut on a positive note, upsetting 2024 runners up Al Ahly Ly Libya 103-95.

The Tigers dominated all the quarters, registering 35-13 victory in the opening, won 52-46 in the second, 78-59 in the third before clinching the fourth in a resounding 103-93 triumph.

-Dar City Cruise-

In the second game of the day, Hasheem Thabeet wrote history as the first federation president to play and guide his team to win, shocking hosts Johannesburg Giants at their home court.

Hasheem, backed with NBA experience, is the president of the Tanzania Basketball Federation, and played a crucial role in ensuring Dar City on their maiden appearance win 31 -17 in quarter one, 57-39 in second quarter, 81-69 in the third before sealing the victory in the last quarter reaching a century mark 100-70.

Attention now shifts to the other East African side Nairobi City Thunder of Kenya, who will be featuring in their second BAL.

The Tylor Ogwae skippered side will open their campaign against am already motivated Dar City at 4pm EAT.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting live from Pretoria, South Africa-

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