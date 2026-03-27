Junior Starlets Held in Goalless Stalemate as World Cup Qualifiers Preparations Intensify - Capital Sports
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Action between Junior Starlets and Harambee Starlets. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

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Junior Starlets Held in Goalless Stalemate as World Cup Qualifiers Preparations Intensify

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 27, 2026 – Kenya’s Junior Starlets continued their build-up to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers with a goalless draw against Ulinzi Starlets in a friendly match played at the Kasarani Annex on Friday.

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The closely contested encounter offered the young Kenyan side a valuable opportunity to test their readiness against experienced opposition, with both teams creating chances but ultimately unable to find the breakthrough.

The match was characterized by disciplined defending and structured play, as the Junior Starlets continued to refine their tactical approach ahead of their upcoming qualifiers.

For the technical bench, the fixture served as a key assessment platform, allowing them to evaluate player combinations, match fitness, and overall team cohesion.

With a relatively youthful squad still building chemistry, such matches are crucial in shaping the team’s identity and sharpening their competitive edge.

Despite the lack of goals, the outing provided several positives, particularly in organization and defensive solidity, as the team looks to strike the right balance across all departments.

The players showed resilience and composure, holding their own against a physically strong Ulinzi side.

As preparations gather momentum, the Junior Starlets will be keen to convert these lessons into sharper attacking displays in their next assignments, with the focus firmly set on delivering results when it matters most in the qualifiers.

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