HALFTIME REPORT: Tammik scores as Estonia lead Harambee Stars in Fifa Global Series - Capital Sports
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HALFTIME REPORT: Tammik scores as Estonia lead Harambee Stars in Fifa Global Series

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 27, 2026 – Harambee Stars trail Estonia by a single goal in the first half of their Fifa Global Series friendly at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

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Tammik Tanel put the Europeans ahead in the 20th minute with a bullet header from a corner kick.

Benni McCarthy’s charges recovered well to dominate the game with Manzur Okwaro and Richard Odada orchestrating play at the centre of the park.

Upfront, debutant Zech Obiero has shown glimpses of his trickery on the ball, his partnership with Real Sociedad’s Job Ochieng’ showing a lot of promise in particular.

However, Ochieng’ had to depart the game after 30 minutes after suffering an injury, Gor Mahia’s Ben Stanley Omondi coming on in his place.

Harambee Stars’ best chance fell to Ryan Ogam in the 40th minute but his shot was parried away by Estonian keeper Karl Andre Valner.

The winner of the match will face that of the tie between Rwanda and Grenada, set for 10 p.m. at the same stadium.

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