We have ‘unfinished business’ at BAL, says Nairobi City Thunder coach Ibs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Nairobi City Thunder Basketball Team head coach Brad Ibs says the team has ‘unfinished business’ at the sixth edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) which tips off this weekend in Pretoria, South Africa.

Thunder are playing at the BAL for the second year running, and Ibs says they have amends to make from their first sojourn last year, which he believes should have ended better than it did.

Thunder won only one game at the Nile Conference in Kigali, narrowly losing out two in last minutes drama, and Ibs believes they have carried those lessons into this year when they play in the Kalahari Conference down south.

“There were plenty of lessons last year. It was our first time and definitely some things that didn’t go as well as we would have wished. But I believe we have some unfinished business and our aim is to go and represent Kenyan basketball to the best of our abilities,” the tactician said, looking ahead to the blockbuster week-long assignment.

Nairobi CIty Thunder coach Brad Ibs feeding instruction to captain Tyler Ongwae. PHOTO/Nairobi City Thunder

Had Thunder won the two games they lost by fine margins in Kigali, then they stood a chance to progress to the final play-off. This year, coach Ibs says, that is their ultimate target.

The format this year sees the top 12 teams from across the continent being pooled in two conferences; Kalahari and Sahara, of six teams each. The top four from across the two conferences advance to the final eight in Kigali.

Thunder have been drawn with familiar foe; they will square out with Dar City and home side Johannesburg Giants, both of who they beat in the Elite 16 in Nairobi, as well as Al Ahly of Libya, who dominated them with two of two in Kigali last year.

They will also face off with RSSB Tigers of Rwanda, who have replaced APR who pulled out, as well as Angola’s Petro de Luanda. RSSB will be familiar to their shooting guard Albert Odero, who has played their for the last three months.

“These will be really interesting games, playing against familiar faces and familiar opposition but we definitely expect competition to go a level higher. We don’t take Giants and Dar City for granted simply because we beat them here but we know they will be tougher at that stage. Overall, we expect a very intense week of basketball and we hope to give in our best,” the coach noted.

Nairobi CIty Thunder coach Brad Ibs. PHOTO/Nairobi City Thunder

Heading to Pretoria, Thunder have stacked their squad, with Albert returning from Rwanda. There have been questions over a slight nagging hamstring, but the guard has trained well for the last week and should be ready to ball.

Thunder have also signed in shooting guard/small forward Shaheed Davis from Bahrain and the lanky American adds depth and style to their play. ‘Heed’ as he is popularly known, has shown his worth in three friendly matches Thunder have played in Nairobi.

His ability to shoot from deep, his dribbling and ball handles have wowed fans, and the man who constantly plays with a smile on his face is expected to bring his beast mode on in Pretoria.

Nairobi City Thunder’s Lance Thomas and Ariel Okall battle out in a friendly matchy. PHOTO/Nairobi City Thunder

Lance Thomas, a forward who can also play centre, returns to Thunder after mesmerizing in the Elite 16 at Kasarani last year. Lance’s handles have been superb, and this means the Kenyan champions bcan even deploy him as a small forward if need be.

Not a new signing, but a first timer at the BAL, Derrick Ogechi will also suit up for the Kenyans in Pretoria. DO, as his mates refer to him, could not play last year in a last minute nationality headache.

Nairobi CIty Thunder guard Derrick Ogechi. PHOTO/Nairobi City Thunder

Ogechi, an American-born Kenyan was yet to finalize on his Kenyan passport and with BAL rules strict on non-African quotas, was barred from playing despite already travelling with the team to Kigali. This time though, the flamboyant, dependable guard will be available to dance on the biggest stage.

“I believe we have a really good squad and good chemistry. Lance was with us at the Elite 16 and understands the team really well and Shaheed is a player who has come in and quickly integrated with the rest. I believe we have a strong solid squad and we will be ready to compete. Everyone is hungry, everyone is looking forward and we can promise that we will deliver our best,” coach Ibs said.

Nairobi City Thunder’s new signing Shaheed Davis. PHOTO/Nairobi City Thunder

Thunder are still unbeaten on Kenyan soil in two years, and they will look to translate that form into the international level, and put Kenyan basketball on the African map.