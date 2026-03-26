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Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri savours his moment. PHOTO/Ballon d'Or/X

English Premier League

Rodri open to Real Madrid move despite Atletico past

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MADRID, Spain, March 26, 2026 – Manchester City midfielder Rodri does not believe being a former Atletico Madrid player rules him out of joining Real Madrid and has said “you can’t turn down the best clubs in the world”.

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The 29-year-old Spain midfielder, who has made 293 appearances for City since joining from La Liga club Atletico in 2019, will be out of contract next summer.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner says he “needs to sit down and talk” with City but added he would one day “like to come back” to Spain.

Despite making 47 appearances for Atletico, Rodri said he would consider joining city rivals Real.

“There have been many players who’ve gone down that path,” Rodri told Spanish media.

“Not immediately, but over time. For me, you can’t turn down the best clubs in the world.”

Players who have featured for both Real and Atletico include Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Spain forward Alvaro Morata – both of whom played for Chelsea between their spells at the Madrid clubs.

Rodri has won 12 major trophies with Pep Guardiola’s side, including four Premier League titles and one Champions League.

He has featured in 18 Premier League games this season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in 2024.

When asked what he thought of Real president Florentino Perez’s reported admiration for him as a footballer, Rodri replied: “I don’t know – they don’t talk to me directly. They’d talk to my agent.”

Rodri has been named in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for upcoming friendlies against Serbia and Egypt as he targets a spot for this summer’s World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Rodri has made 59 appearances for his country and won the European Championships in 2024 and the Nations League the year before.

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