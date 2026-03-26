Nairobi City Thunder Targets Stronger BAL Campaign

PRETORIA, South Africa, Mar 26 – As Nairobi City Thunder return to the Basketball Africa League for their second consecutive season, the focus within camp is clear: build on last year’s lessons and compete at a higher level.

Speaking during the team’s media day ahead of BAL Season 6 in Pretoria, South Africa, head coach Bradley Ibs and captain Tylor Ongwae set the tone with clarity, cohesion, and competitive intent.

For a team that made its BAL debut just a year ago, the return is not about participation. It is about progression.

Head Coach Bradley Ibs says the team’s approach this year is rooted in understanding what it takes to succeed in BAL competition.

“…Last year, being our first year, we learned a lot about what it means to play in the BAL… We’re excited to represent ourselves and truly show Thunder basketball.”

That growth has been anchored in simplifying their approach. Despite their dominance in the local league, Thunder are placing emphasis on execution and preparation.

“In a Tournament like this being prepared is a lot about the basics, being great at the simple things that win basketball games… and learning to win in different ways has benefited us and hope those lessons translate to the competition here.” Ibs said.

A key shift from last season is a stronger emphasis on chemistry and continuity, particularly after early challenges in their debut BAL campaign.

Nairobi City Thunder Captain Tylor Ongwae in Pretoria during BAL Media Day

“Our team strength is our cohesiveness that is built on our foundation of local core players… and we want to highlight their strengths and chemistry together,” he added. “…watching more BAL games, you realize how much chemistry really matters, especially in the ability of players to play fast and aggressive.”

Captain Tylor Ongwae says that cohesion is reinforced through constant communication within the group.

“It’s about engaging with each other. If I see something going wrong, I speak up. If they see something, they talk to me. It’s open communication and just enjoying playing together.”

For Ongwae, the objective remains straightforward.

“At the end of the day, we want to win. Winning solves a lot of problems.”

Nairobi City Thunder open their BAL Season 6 campaign on Saturday 28th March in an East African derby against Dar City, with tip-off set for 4:00 PM EAT.