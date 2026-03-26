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Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche issues instructions to her players in training. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

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Junior Starlets ready to fight tooth and nail for second World Cup appearance

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 26, 2026 – Kenya’s Junior Starlets have intensified their preparations ahead of a crucial clash against Namibia in the second round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, with midfielder Bakari Mwanakombo expressing confidence in the team’s readiness despite the challenge ahead.

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Speaking during training, Mwanakombo acknowledged the difficulty of reaching this stage, noting that progress to the second round is no small feat for the young squad.

“It’s not easy to get here with the national team and reach the second round, but we are grateful to God we made it,” she said, underlining the significance of the moment for the Rising Starlets.

The midfielder emphasized that the team has been working hard in training and is mentally prepared for the task, even as they remain aware of the threat posed by their opponents.

“We have prepared well, training has been good. We know Namibia are also training hard and praying, but we are doing the same,” she added, reflecting a sense of determination and belief within the camp.

Kenya will face Namibia away on April 12 before hosting the return leg in Nairobi on April 18, in what promises to be a tightly contested two-legged tie.

Mwanakombo made it clear that the team is fully focused on securing a place in the next round.

“It’s not easy, but we will push ourselves until we reach the World Cup,” she stated.

With both teams eager to advance, the Junior Starlets will be banking on discipline, teamwork, and resilience as they chase a historic qualification to the global stage.

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