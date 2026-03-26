Inexperienced Junior Starlets tipped to qualify for World Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 26, 2026 — Kenya’s Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche has expressed confidence in her youthful squad as they continue preparations for their upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Namibia.

Cheche revealed that the current squad represents a new cycle for the team, following the transition of several key players to the U-20 ranks.

As a result, the technical bench has turned to fresh talent drawn from across the country, signaling the start of a rebuilding phase focused on long-term development.

“We have a young squad, a new one, because most of our players moved up to the U-20. So we selected a young team from different parts of the country, and so far, they are blending well and adapting to the style of play,” Cheche explained.

The coach acknowledged that the upcoming clash presents an added layer of unpredictability, with Kenya set to face Namibia for the first time at this level.

Without prior knowledge of their opponents’ style, Cheche noted that the team is focusing on refining its own approach and taking the tie one game at a time.

“Against Namibia, we have never played them before, so we don’t know their style. We are preparing ourselves the best way we can, then we will see how it goes,” she said.

Despite the squad overhaul, Cheche highlighted that a handful of experienced players from previous campaigns remain within the setup, providing a crucial foundation for the younger group.

The mix, she believes, is already showing promise as the team continues to gel in camp.

With the first leg set to be played away before the return fixture in Nairobi, the Junior Starlets will be aiming to quickly find cohesion and translate their training progress into performance on the pitch as they chase a place in the next round of qualification.