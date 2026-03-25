Why England-born midfielder chose to play for Harambee Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25, 2026 – Harambee Stars midfielder Zech Obiero says he immediately fell in love with the idea of playing for Kenya after listening to head coach Benni McCarthy’s vision for the national team.

Obiero says the South African’s pitch struck a chord with his heart, leaving no doubt in his mind about where his future lies.

“Benni is a legend in the football game, so speaking to him was an honour as well. It’s just really encouraging, what he wants to do with Kenya, where he wants to take us. That’s what you want to hear as a footballer, you want to hear a plan, a clear plan and just confidence from a manager that’s picking you. That’s what made me come here,” the 21-year-old said.

The Tranmere Rovers youngster has further vowed to give his all to the Kenyan cause, noting that he wants to be part of the historic squad at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on home soil.

“We want to do everything we can. We’re going to train as hard as we can. We’ve got the games coming up where we can see how the gaffer wants us to play, the manager wants us to play and how the players are going to gel together,” he said.

Obiero, son of former Kenyan international Henry Obiero, began his career at Tottenham Hotspur academy.

He then packed his bags to join Leyton Orient at the age of 14, signing his first professional contract in 2022.

Having spent four years at Leyton, the youngster then joined Tranmere Rovers in January this year.

Life at Tranmere began on a high in which he scored on his debut in a 2-0 triumph against Crawley Town.

He will be keen to translate his sizzling form to the national team for who he could earn his maiden cap on Friday against Estonia in the Fifa Global Series.

The youngster has been named in McCarthy’s 23-man squad for the international friendly in Kigali, Rwanda.

So far so good for Obiero who underwent his first training session with his teammates on Monday, ahead of departure to the Rwandese capital.

The Redbridge-born player says the camp has opened his eyes to what could be.

“I think these are good camps for the team to just get together. Everyone knows each other and to get that chemistry going so we can hopefully do something in further games to come,” he said.

Obiero is further salivating to step on the pitch for his father’s country of birth.

“You dream about moments like that, playing for your country. Every footballer, as you grow up, you want to do them things. So if it comes, again, I give glory to God all the time. It’ll be a great opportunity to have,” the youngster said.

A memorable debut could go a long way in justifying his coach’s vision of incorporating as many foreign-born players in the squad as possible.