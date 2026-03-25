Sports CS Mvurya under siege over ‘misleading’ answers on state of stadia in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 25, 2026 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya was on Thursday morning besieged by senators over his shallow answers to questions concerning infrastructural development across the country.

Mvurya was accused by Nandi senator Samson Cherargei who felt the CS was not forthcoming on the progress of the construction of the Kamariny Stadium as well as Kiprugut Stadium in Kericho County.

However, Mvurya revealed that construction works at Kamariny will begin soon as the contractor has already shifted the power lines.

“The contractor is already on the ground and from the update I have, they have moved the power lines at the site. So what remains is to prepare the ground and make it good for construction,” Mvurya said.

Concerning Kiprugut (formerly known as Kericho Green Stadium), Mvurya explained that the government will be constructing an entirely new stadium at Kapkatet.

“Kericho Green Stadium does not meet world standards so we have decided to construct a new one at Kapkatet,” he said.

Cherargei had said that works had stalled at Kamariny, adding that what had simply happened was a bit of digging at the site.

He also lamented the deplorable state of Kiprugut Stadium, which had undergone renovations ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations in 2023.

Where is all the money coming from?

Another sticky issue that the CS had to deal with was the source of funds for the construction of a 10,000-seater stadium in Kisumu.

Marsabit senator Mohammed Said Chute questioned Mvurya on the source of the Ksh 800 million that has been set aside for the project.

However, Mvurya said the project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Defence as a collaboration between the national and county governments.

“This project is being implemented through the Ministry of Defence to ensure timely and high-quality delivery. It forms part of the broader collaboration between` the National Government and the Kisumu County Government to expand access to quality sports facilities,” the CS explained.

Other issues pertaining to infrastructural projects, which Mvurya spoke of included construction of two new stadia in Wote and Kilifi respectively.

He also said the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega will be built in accordance with a new design whereas construction of the Kip Keino Stadium in Eldoret is ongoing.