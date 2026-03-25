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Senegal's Pape Gueye celebrates his goal against Morocco. PHOTO/TOTALENERGIES AFCON 2025

Afcon 2025

Senegal appeal to be heard ‘as swiftly as possible’

Published

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 25, 2026 – The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) says it will rule on Senegal’s appeal “as swiftly as possible” after they were stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title.

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Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the final on 18 January, but that scoreline was changed to a 3-0 victory to Morocco.

Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest when hosts Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty before eventually returning.

Following an appeal by the Moroccan FA (FRMF), the Confederation of African Football (Caf) later ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match, with the “result being recorded as 3-0 in favour” of Morocco.

Senegal have lodged an appeal with Cas and hope to regain the title.

Cas director general Matthieu Reeb added: “We understand that teams and fans are eager to know the final decision, and we will ensure that arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, while respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing.”

A statement, external added that there is no timeline for a decision at this stage.

Raymond Hack – the former head of Caf’s disciplinary panel – previously told BBC World Service the process could take another six months to conclude, meaning it would be ongoing during the World Cup.

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