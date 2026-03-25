NBA explores adding teams in Seattle and Las Vegas

NEW YORK, United States, March 25, 2026 – Seattle could regain an NBA team after the league’s board of governors voted to explore adding two expansion franchises, with Las Vegas the other potential location.

The Seattle Supersonics competed in the NBA from 1967 to 2008 before being relocated to Oklahoma City and renamed the Thunder after the franchise was bought by an Oklahoma-based group in 2006.

If the expansion is approved, it would increase the number of NBA teams from 30 to 32.

Las Vegas has not previously had an NBA team, but has two teams in the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

NHL side the Las Vegas Knights were founded in the Nevada city as an expansion franchise in 2017, while the NFL’s Raiders moved there from Oakland in 2020.

MLB team the Athletics, previously based in Oakland and currently playing in Sacramento, will move to Las Vegas from the 2028 season.

Seattle hosts teams in three of the four major leagues – reigning NFL Super Bowl champions the Seahawks, MLB’s the Mariners and the NHL’s Kraken.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the current NBA champions, while the franchise previously won one title as the Supersonics in 1979.

Seattle would reportedly, external be able to use the Supersonics name and logo if a franchise were to return to the city.

Las Vegas has hosted NBA all-star events and summer league games, while Women’s National Basketball Association side the Aces are also based there.

Any expansion is still several steps away and would require approval by at least 23 of the 30 NBA governors to pass.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the vote “reflects our board’s interest in exploring potential expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle – two markets with a long history of support for NBA basketball.”

He added: “We look forward to taking this next step and engaging with interested parties.”

Any bids to own either of the two expansion franchises are expected to be between $7bn (£5.2bn) to $10bn (£7.5bn)., external

If both expansion teams are created, they would be placed in the Western Conference, with either the Memphis Grizzlies or Minnesota Timberwolves moving to the Eastern Conference to ensure 16 teams in each.