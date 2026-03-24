Sunshine Development Tour Expands into West Africa as New Season Tees Off in April

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24, 2026 – The Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing will return next month for its 2026/27 season with a major expansion into West Africa, aimed at strengthening Africa’s competitive golf pathway.

The new season, which tees off next month, will feature an increased number of events across East Africa and, for the first time, a dedicated West African leg in Lagos, Nigeria.

In addition to eleven Kenyan tournaments and a return to Kigali for the SportsBiz Africa Championship, the new season will introduce the West African leg, the Alpha Bravo Golf Classic, scheduled to take place from November 18-21 at Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate in Lagos, Nigeria.

The season kicks off with obligatory Qualifying Schools (Q-School) offering players from both East and West Africa an opportunity to earn Sunshine Development Tour membership and compete for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points and full Sunshine Tour playing cards.

SDT Q School (East) will be held from April 7-10 at Limuru Country Club and Q School (West) will be held from April 13-15, also at Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Lagos event is expected to attract a strong field from Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Senegal and the wider West African region and represents the first structured pathway in the region linking players to continental and global golf opportunities through the Sunshine Tour system.

Tee off in Limuru

The Q-Schools will determine the ranking category of players who secure playing rights for the upcoming season, reinforcing the Tour’s merit-based qualification structure that has been central to its success. Following this, the first leg of the season will be held at Thika Sports Club from April 19-21.

Speaking on the expansion, Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing Promoter Charles Gacheru noted that the growth of the Tour reflects both the demand for competitive opportunities and the progress made in its first season.

“The first season showed us that there is real depth of talent across the region, and more importantly, a strong appetite for structured, competitive golf. Expanding into West Africa is a natural next step for us. It allows us to create a broader African pathway, where players can compete, earn world ranking points, and progress based on performance,” Gacheru said.

He added: “Our focus remains on building a consistent, merit-based platform that gives African golfers a clear route to the Sunshine Tour and beyond.”

He emphasized that extending the circuit to West Africa strengthens the overall pathway for African golfers, while maintaining a clear structure that rewards performance and consistency.

The development follows a successful inaugural season that concluded in January 2026 at Karen Country Club, where Njoroge Kibugu was crowned the Order of Merit champion.

Kibugu dominated the season with four tournament wins and consistent top finishes, directly earning a full Sunshine Tour card.

His rise has been one of the clearest examples of the Tour’s impact, with his performances on the circuit significantly boosting his Official World Golf Ranking including breaking into Africa’s Top 100 players and placing him on a stronger footing to compete internationally.

His steady rise through the Tour was further evidenced on the global stage at the Magical Kenya Open 2026, where he emerged as the only Kenyan to make the cut and play through to the weekend.

He went on to finish the tournament at an impressive 6-under par, marking his personal best at the event and the best score by a Kenyan in the DP World Tour competition.

Other big achievers

Joining him on the Sunshine Tour are Order of Merit runner-up Celestin Nsanzuwera and third-placed Dismas Indiza, both of whom had strong seasons.

Nsanzuwera secured victories in Diani and Kigali and recorded multiple top-three finishes, while Indiza claimed a win at Ruiru and maintained consistent high finishes across the season.

On the women’s side, Naomi Wafula also emerged as a key beneficiary of the Tour’s pathway.

Following a string of steady performances, she earned playing rights on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, where she is currently competing.

Besides the individual success inaugural season recorded strong participation and major progress in global rankings for 88 players from eight countries earned OWGR points through the Tour, with several making significant upward movements in the world rankings.

As the Tour enters its second season, the expanded structure is expected to deepen competition, broaden regional representation, and further solidify its role as a clear and accessible pathway for African golfers.