Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season

LIVERPOOL, England, March 24, 2026 – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Egypt international, who joined Liverpool from Roma in June 2017, confirmed the news via a video message on his social media accounts.

“Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell,” Salah said.

“I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.”

Salah signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool in April 2025 but will leave the club on a free transfer after the club said they had “reached an agreement” over his future.

During his time at Liverpool the club have been through the death of forward Diogo Jota, while Salah also played during the Covid pandemic.

Salah continued: “I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It’s a passion. It’s a history. It’s a spirit.

“I can’t explain it in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victory. We won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life.

“I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the team-mates, past and present.”

Salah has played a key role in reviving Liverpool‘s fortunes on the pitch during the past nine years.

He helped the club to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup, FA Cup and two EFL Cups, as well as the Community Shield.

Salah’s tally of 255 goals in 435 appearances for the Reds has him third in the pantheon of all-time leading goalscorers for the club.

He has won the Premier League golden boot on four occasions and been named the Professional Footballers’ Association player of the year three times – in 2018, 2022 and 2025.

Salah also hailed the support he has received from Liverpool fans who “showed me through the best time of my career” and also “stood by me in the toughest times”.

“It’s something I will never forget and something I will take with me always. Leaving is never easy,” he added.

“You gave me the best time of my life, I will be always one of you. The club will always be my home, to me and to my family. Thank you for everything. Because of all of you I will never walk alone.”