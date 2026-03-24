Runners to race for endangered wildlife and rural communities as 2026 Lewa Safari Marathon entries open

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24, 2026 – Many of Kenya’s most endangered species will be better protected, and rural communities better off, thanks to funds raised by runners taking part in the 2026 Lewa Safari Marathon, organisers Tusk and Lewa Wildlife Conservancy said as they launched this year’s event on Tuesday afternoon.

The KSh1.3 billion raised since the first marathon in 2000 has helped fund Kenyan initiatives contributing to a doubling of Hawksbill turtles and more than doubling of young Grevy’s zebras.

Rhinos, including black rhinos, increased by a quarter in one reserve, and mountain bongos are safer in their habitats around Mt Kenya and the Aberdares, the only places they are found in the world.

Alongside support to those endangered species, marathon funds also covered costs for more than 40,000 clinic visits, funded dozens of school programmes, and supported rural enterprises including pastoralists and women-led businesses.

This year, hundreds of participants from dozens of countries are expected to take part and organisers estimate the event will raise more than KSh15m.

International entries are already open and those for Kenya and East Africa open on March 27.

Participants having a good time at the Lewa Marathon

The race will be held at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy on June 27.

Speaking during the launch, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy CEO Michael Watson said the success thus far has been made possible by commitment of all stakeholders.

“Every step taken at the Lewa Safari Marathon powers real, measurable conservation impact. Through the commitment of every runner and supporter, we are securing critical habitats, protecting endangered species, and building resilient communities with sustainable livelihoods. A huge thanks as ever to our invaluable event sponsors. This collective action ensures conservation works for people as well as wildlife, for generations to come,” Watson said.

Bake of Tusk’s Chantal Migongo said the annual event is testament of the power of sports in engineering positive change in the community.

“The Lewa Safari Marathon is more than just a race, it’s a running challenge with purpose, a movement that unites runners from around the world in support of Kenya’s extraordinary wildlife and communities. This incredible event continues to raise vital funds that innovate conservation efforts, protect critical landscapes and threatened species, and uplift livelihoods. The Lewa Safari Marathon is a testament to the impact we can achieve together for the future of Africa’s wild spaces,” she said.

Safaricom’s critical role

Set within the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, the event includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and children’s race, all taking runners across sweeping savannah plains, along riverbanks, and through acacia woodland.

More than 25,000 runners from over 40 countries have taken part over the years, including Kenyan former marathon World Record Holders Eliud Kipchoge, Paul Tergat, and Catherine Ndereba.

Runner’s World recognises the Lewa Safari Marathon as one of the world’s top ten amateur races.

Safaricom has been the event’s main sponsor since it started, while Huawei has supported it for more than a decade.

On the run! a participant in action at Lewa 2025 Marathon

Their backing helped drive the race’s long-term impact, as well as attracting other leading Kenyan brands and companies, which this year includes National Bank of Kenya, ICEA Lion, Tropical Heat, Safarilink, AMREF, Elewana and Land and Life.

All marathon partners provide core financial support, which ultimately enables wildlife conservation initiatives, strengthens local communities, and brings people closer to nature.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa affirmed the telco giant’s commitment to the cause, announcing a Ksh 10 million sponsorship for this year’s edition.

“For the past 26 years, we have proudly been part of the success story of the Lewa Safari Marathon. This is a noble initiative that goes beyond sport, bringing people together to raise awareness and take meaningful action towards conserving our wildlife,” Ndegwa said.

Aerial view of the 2025 Lewa Marthon

He added: “As part of our continued commitment, we will this year support the event to the tune of KES 10 million. As a purpose-led technology company, we are equally proud to enable conservation through connectivity, ensuring that Lewa remains digitally empowered to protect wildlife more effectively.”

Similarly, Huawei Kenya CEO Gao Fei expressed the firm’s delight at supporting such a noble cause.

“Huawei is delighted to have been a long-standing supporter of the Lewa Safari Marathon. The Lewa Wildlife Conservancy is home to some of the most recognisable species and rarest wildlife on earth and the difference the event has made in preserving these iconic species for future generations as well as the surrounding communities has been awe-inspiring,” Fei said.

Lewa Wildlife Conservancy is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Known for its diverse habitats it is home to more than 70 different animal species roaming the vast grasslands and more than 502 species of birds.

With one of the highest wildlife densities in Kenya, runners share the course with many iconic African species including the Big Five.

As well as the marathon, Lewa have been Tusk partners for over 25 years, with Tusk providing funds towards core operations, education, and wildlife translocation as well as ranger support through the Wildlife Ranger Challenge.

The Lewa Safari Marathon has raised funds to support a number of Kenyan conservation organisations including Big Life Foundation, Borana Conservancy, Grevy’s Zebra Trust, Lamu Marine Conservation Trust, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Lion Landscapes, Local Ocean Conservation, Maa Trust, Mountain Bongo Project, Mt Kenya Trust, Ngare Ndare Forest Trust, and Tsavo Trust.