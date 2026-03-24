Real talk is nonsense but I may coach again – Klopp

MUNICH, Germany, March 24, 2026 – Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says speculation he will return to management with Real Madrid this summer is “nonsense”.

The 58-year-old has been linked, external with a move to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at the end of the season.

Klopp left Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season and has not coached since – taking up a role as head of global football with Red Bull.

He denied any talks with Real but says he might coach again.

The German told reporters at the Magenta TV World Cup team presentation in Munich: “If Real Madrid had phoned, we would have heard about it by now.

“But that’s all nonsense. They haven’t called even once, not once. My agent is there, you can ask him. They haven’t called him either.

“Right now I’m not thinking about that, luckily there’s no reason to.

“For my age I’m quite advanced in life, but as a coach I’m not completely finished. I haven’t reached retirement age.

“Who knows what will happen in the coming years? But there’s nothing planned.”

Klopp was appointed Liverpool boss in October 2015 and his contract was due to run until 2026.

However, he made a shock announcement in January 2024 he would step down at the end of the 2023-24 campaign after “running out of energy”.

Klopp won the Champions League in 2019 before leading Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20.

During his tenure he also lifted the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup.

Despite not ruling out a return to coaching one day, the German made it clear in his statement two years ago he would not coach another Premier League side.

“What I know definitely is that I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100%. That’s not possible,” he added.

Klopp previously managed in Germany with Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, where he won back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012.