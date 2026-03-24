‘Many foreign-born players ready to play for Harambee Stars’ – McCarthy reveals

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24, 2026 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy says many foreign-born players are willing to change allegiance to Kenya.

McCarthy says his recent scouting trip to Europe yielded a lot of ripe fruits in terms of the players who are willing to put on the Harambee Stars jersey.

“We have a lot to look forward to. A lot of players that we went to see are very eager and I think, for me, that’s the most important. They’ve got Kenyan mother or father so they’re eligible to play for Kenya. The fact that they want to come and play for Kenya that’s positive instead of us forcing ourselves onto players and begging them,” the former Manchester United forwards coach.

Accompanied by various officials of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) – including vice president McDonald Mariga – the South African met with a number of players with Kenyan roots.

Wrexham centre back Zack Vyner, Tranmere Rovers’ Zech Obiero, Grimsby Town’s Clarke Oduor and Everton starlet Tyler Onyango were among those who McCarthy talked to with a view to understanding their disposition towards playing for Kenya – rather than their countries of birth.

Concerning Vyner, McCarthy expressed hope the defender will be able to play for Harambee Stars as soon as he acquires his Kenyan passport.

The 28-year-old was initially called by McCarthy’s predecessor, Engin Firat, but was unable to sort out his switch in good time.

Clarke Oduor (L) and Zech Obiero in training with Harambee Stars. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARS

McCarthy admits the Southwark-born player may have been discouraged by previous attempts to change allegiance.

Nonetheless, he is confident it is only a matter of time before Vyner will be lining up in Harambee Stars’ backline.

“It’s very exciting for us to have a player like Zach. His last experience wasn’t the best experience when he came here so when a player is traumatized. You have to nurse your way into it but he’s optimistic… he wants to play for the national team. Obviously, he wants to get all the the paperwork out of the way so that he get his Kenyan passport,” McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, Obiero and Oduor are among 23 players named for this week’s Fifa International Friendly Series fixture against Estonia in Kigali on Friday.

Obiero was initially called up to the national under 20 squad for last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt but ultimately failed to make the final team.

While Obiero inches closer to his debut, another foreign-player who will be missing out on another cap is Denmark-based Daniel Anyembe.

McCarthy revealed the right-back had asked to be excused from the latest round of matches because his side, Viborg FF, are fighting for qualification to continental football.