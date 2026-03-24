Harambee Starlets to host top opposition in Fifa-sanctioned tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24, 2026 – The national women’s football team will host Australia, Malawi and India in the FIFA Women’s Series at the Nyayo Stadium, next month.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning at a ceremony at Talanta Plaza, spearheaded by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed.

Speaking at the launch, Mvurya described the upcoming tournament as yet another testament to Kenya’s reputation as a sports destination.

“Once again, the world and the continent bear witness to Kenya’s consistent and proven track record affirming our position as a trusted destination for global sports,” the CS said.

On his part, Hussein emphasized that the tournament transcends football, acting as a platform for national visibility and economic opportunity.

“This is not a qualifier; it is a series launched by FIFA for women, and we are happy to be part of this initiative. The visibility around the world will boost our tourism potential and allow us to place ourselves as a strong footballing nation. This becomes the foundation we need to continue improving the development of women’s football,” Hussein said.

It is the first time in history that Kenya has been selected by FIFA to host a women’s tournament of such magnitude.

The tourney kicks off on April 11 with Australia squaring up to Malawi before the hosts take to the pitch against India in the evening (6 pm).

Winners of both ties will face each other in the final on April 15 (6 pm) as the losers battle for third place on the same day at 2 pm.

The series is also being viewed as a critical dry run for Kenya’s organizational capacity as the country prepares to co-host AFCON 2027.

To ensure world-class standards, the organizing committee includes senior security officials who led the CHAN 2024 operations.

Hussein further issued a passionate plea to the private sector and the Kenyan public.

“We need the private sector to please join hands with us and sponsor this event. To the fans, please prepare well, come and have fun with our girls, and celebrate women’s football,” he concluded.