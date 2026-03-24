Government moves to calm fears over Kenya's unpreparedness to host Afcon 2027 - Capital Sports
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Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya

AFCON 2027

Government moves to calm fears over Kenya’s unpreparedness to host Afcon 2027

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24, 2026 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya says they are working overtime to pay the Ksh 3.9 billion required to host next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

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In a statement, Mvurya said high-level cooperation is ongoing to ensure the fee is paid in time to avoid an embarrassing situation for the country.

“I wish to reaffirm that the Government of Kenya remains fully committed to the successful hosting of Afcon 2027. The ministry is working very closely with the National Treasury and National Assembly to address pending financial requirements through the supplementary budget process ensuring that we remain firmly on course in our preparations,” the CS said.

Jitters emerged last week after Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi told Parliament that Kenya is yet to pay the hosting fees, with less than two weeks to the March 30 deadline.

Furthermore, the PS confessed that renovation works at the Nyayo Stadium and Kasarani have stalled, following failure to clear the monies owed to the contractor at both venues.

A look at the Nyayo Stadium view. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

At Nyayo, the contractor vacated site due to non-payment of Ksh 2.9 billion in dues whereas at Kasarani, the workforce has been scaled down because of arrears amounting to Ksh 3.7 billion.

Ahead of Afcon 2027, Mvurya is also excited about the women’s Fifa International Friendly Series, set for next month.

Harambee Starlets are set to host Australia, India and Malawi in the four-team tournament at Nyayo Stadium on April 11-15.

Mvurya says the tourney is the perfect dry run for Kenya’s preparedness to host the ‘big show’.

“As we host this FIFA tournament, we are also taking a significant step forward in our preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2027, which Kenya will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania. This tournament provides a critical opportunity to test our infrastructure systems, and operational readiness as we build towards delivering a successful Afcon,” he said.

Next year’s tourney comes hot on the heels of last year’s African Nations Championships (CHAN), which was Kenya’s first ever major continental competition in football.

Just like Afcon 2027, Kenya co-hosted CHAN with East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

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